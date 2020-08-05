2020 Mahindra Thar to be revealed on 15 August
The new Mahindra Thar will be officially unveiled in India on 15 August. The brand is expected to begin a teaser campaign ahead of the second generation model’s debut next week.
Under the hood, the next-gen Mahindra Thar could be powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel motor that replaces the 2.5-litre diesel unit from the outgoing model. Also on offer might be a 2.0-litre petrol engine. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual unit as standard while an automatic unit is also expected to arrive at launch.
The second-gen Mahindra Thar has been spotted testing on numerous occasions, giving us an idea of what we can expect from the all-new model. The new Thar is expected to receive a new design with the signature seven-slat grille, new front and rear bumpers, fender mounted DRLs and integrated turn indicators, five-spoke alloy wheels, LED tail lights, rear door mounted spare wheel. The model is likely to be offered in hard-top and soft-top versions.
Inside, the new Mahindra Thar might come equipped with beige leather seats, new dashboard and centre console, circular AC vents, leather-wrapped steering wheel, steering mounted controls, electrically operated front windows, cup holders and a large touchscreen infotainment system.
-
Datsun redi-GO
- ₹ 2.83 - 4.77 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Renault Triber
- ₹ 4.99 - 7.22 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
BMW X6
- ₹ 95 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
- ₹ 3.71 - 5.14 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda WR-V
- ₹ 8.5 - 11 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mercedes Benz C Coupe
- ₹ 75 lakh - 1.33 Crore
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra XUV300
- ₹ 8.3 - 12.69 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
- ₹ 4.88 - 7.95 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra XUV500
- ₹ 12.31 - 19.74 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra Xylo
- ₹ 9.63 - 12.28 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra TUV300 PLUS
- ₹ 9.93 - 11.42 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra Alturas G4
- ₹ 28.69 - 31.69 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi