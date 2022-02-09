  • Type your location
      Renault India crosses eight lakh sales milepost

      Jay Shah

      Wednesday 09 February 2022,10:13 AM IST

      Renault India has announced that the carmaker has attained a significant milestone of eight lakh unit sales in India. The French carmaker commenced its operations in India over a decade back and currently has four models in its portfolio – Kwid, Triber, Duster, and Kiger

      In the last two years, Renault India opened over 150 facilities in the country and now has a widespread presence of 530 sales and more than 530 service touchpoints. The latter includes 250 workshop-on-wheels and Wow-Lite services. To know more about it, click here

      Renault Duster Right Front Three Quarter

      In 2021, Renault forayed into the compact SUV segment with the Kiger. The Kiger is offered with two engine options with prices starting at Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Renault Triber scored an impressive four-star rating in the Glocal NCAP while the Kwid surpassed the four lakh sales milestone. 

      Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “We are extremely delighted to have crossed the eight lakh sales milestone in India. This has been a phenomenal journey and I would like to thank all our customers, dealers, suppliers, employees, manufacturing and engineering teams for their immense support and belief in the brand. Over the last few years, we have established a strong foundation in India. Together with a strong product strategy, Renault has been continuously undertaking strategic measures across all key business dimensions to offer a seamless brand ownership experience to its customers. All these have scripted Renault’s growth story in India.” 

      Renault Kiger
      Renault Kiger ₹ 5.79 Lakh Onwards
      All Renault CarsUpcoming Renault Cars
      Renault | renault duster | Duster | Renault KWID | KWID | Triber | Renault Triber | Renault Kiger | Kiger

      All Popular Cars