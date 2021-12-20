Mahinra Cero signs MoU with Maharashtra Government for multiple vehicle-scrapping units

The Government of Maharashtra, through the Industries, Energy, and Labour Department, has signed an MoU with Cero (Mahindra MSTC Recycling), to set up vehicle scrapping centres in the region. The proposed scrappage centres will have the capacity of recycling end-of-life two and three-wheelers, as well as passenger and commercial vehicles, in accordance with all the legal and environmental norms prescribed by CPCB and guidelines provided by MoRTH.

Cero currently has a recycling facility at Pune in Maharashtra, and is looking to set up four more facilities in the cities of Mumbai, Nagpur, Aurangabad, and Nashik. The new facilities will have a planned capacity of 40,000 vehicles annually. The company is also present at 11 locations across the country such as Greater Noida, Chennai, Pune, Bangalore, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Speaking on the MoU, Sumit Issar, Managing Director, Mahindra Accelo, said, “We are delighted to sign an MoU with Government of Maharashtra and would like to acknowledge the proactive efforts being taken by the Government. Cero aims to create a network of world-class facilities across Maharashtra and India. Our centres will provide a platform for customers to scrap their vehicles in an environment-friendly manner and avail the benefits on purchase of newer vehicles, which will be linked to the certificate of deposit, to be provided by Cero. From a sustainability point of view, through recycling of old vehicle, we aim to reduce India’s dependence on Steel scrap imports and conservation of natural resources which go into the production of steel.”

Mahindra XUV700 ₹ 12.49 Lakh Onwards

Mahindra | Mahindra Thar | thar | XUV700 | Mahindra XUV700