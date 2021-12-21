Toyota Hilux spotted in India ahead of rumoured launch

A few media reports recently suggested that Toyota could be working on bringing the Hilux pick-up to the country at the beginning of 2022. Now, a single unit of the model has been spotted in the country, hinting that the launch just might be around the corner.

As seen in the spy images, the Toyota Hilux was spotted on the streets of Gurugram in New Delhi during what is said to be a commercial shoot. The model, which could arrive sometime next month, will rival the likes of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

In terms of exterior design, the Toyota Hilux features a set of sweptback LED headlamps with integrated DRLs and a hexagon-shaped grille with a chrome surround up-front, while the side profile gets chunky plastic cladding, side-steps, and silver alloy wheels. Towards the rear, the model benefits from a pair of vertically-stacked tail lights, and a chrome insert for the tail-gate handle.

Inside, the new Toyota Hilux is expected to come equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an all-black interior theme, leather upholstery, a JBL-sourced music system, and an engine start-stop button.

Powering the Toyota Hilux could be a 2.4-litre diesel engine or a 2.8-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual unit could be standard while an automatic unit may be offered as an option. A four-wheel-drive system cannot be ruled out either.

Image Source

Toyota Hilux ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Toyota | Toyota Hilux | Hilux