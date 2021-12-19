  • Type your location
      Kia to build up its network to 225 cities in 2022

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Sunday 19 December 2021,19:02 PM IST

      Kia recently proposed an expansion plan of its dealership network to 225 cities by the end of 2022 in the country. Similarly, it aims to grow the touchpoint centres to 400 from the current 339 touchpoints. Meanwhile, the brand currently presents in 198 cities.

      With this new plan, the company intends to expand its business to Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities. And simultaneously continual focusing on metropolitan cities. Since its India debut, Kia has grown as one of the major automotive brands in the Indian market. At the same time, the Seltos and the Sonet have been dominating their segments. That said, the Seltos is the best-selling model for the brand, followed by the Sonet and the Carnival.

      Kia recently unveiled its all-new Carens MPV. This seven-seat vehicle is also going to arrive in India sometime in the first quarter of 2022 and will be the fourth model by the Korean automaker. Speaking of the Carens, the MPV will get six airbags as standard across the variants. It will also feature LED headlights and rear lights, an electric sunroof, a fully-digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, four-wheel disc brakes and suchlike. The Carens will also be offered in a choice of six and seven-seat layout options.

