      Mahindra XUV700 review to go live tomorrow

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Tuesday 17 August 2021,23:10 PM IST

      Mahindra unveiled the XUV700 on 14 August, which was followed by the price reveal of the model later in the day. We have driven the latest SUV from the Indian carmaker, the review for which is scheduled to go live tomorrow.

      Mahindra XUV700 Front View

      On the outside, the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 gets an all-new design, feature highlights of which include a new grille with vertical slats, chrome inserts and the new Mahindra logo, new front bumper with a silver coloured skid plate, C-shaped LED headlamps and integrated DRLs, fog lights, roof rails, smart door handles, a shark-fin antenna, 18-inch alloy wheels, wrap-around LED tail lights, and rear bumper-mounted reflectors with silver skid plates.

      Mahindra XUV700 Left Side View

      The new Mahindra XUV700 gets an extensive feature list in the form of a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, ADAS, dual 10.25-inch HD screens (one unit each for the touchscreen infotainment system and instrument console), AdrenoX technology, Sony music system, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, electric parking brake with auto-hold function, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, engine start-stop button, a multi-function flat-bottom steering wheel, and adaptive cruise control.

      Mahindra XUV700 Dashboard

      Powertrain options on the Mahindra XUV700 include a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine that is capable of producing 197bhp and 380Nm of torque. Also on offer is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, available in two states of tune including 153bhp and 360Nm of torque as well as 182bhp and 420Nm of torque (450Nm with AT). Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. Also on offer are four drive modes (Zip, Zap, Zoom, and Custom). The model will be offered in four variants including MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7.

