MG to launch 4 new luxury cars; new premium showrooms in the works

MG Motor India has announced its plans to introduce new premium showroom setups in the country. Called MG Select, the carmaker has now begun accepting applications for dealerships of the same.

Notably, MG will launch a portfolio of four luxury cars over the next two years, with the first product set to arrive in Q1 2025. This is in line with the brand’s plans to launch one new model every six months, which started with the Windsor EV last week.

MG will launch these dealerships in 12 cities in the first phase, and it will house a large variety of cars including EVs, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and more. The key locations include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, and Surat.

MG