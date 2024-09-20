    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            MG to launch 4 new luxury cars; new premium showrooms in the works

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Friday 20 September 2024,07:53 AM IST

            MG Motor India has announced its plans to introduce new premium showroom setups in the country. Called MG Select, the carmaker has now begun accepting applications for dealerships of the same.

            MG Front View

            Notably, MG will launch a portfolio of four luxury cars over the next two years, with the first product set to arrive in Q1 2025. This is in line with the brand’s plans to launch one new model every six months, which started with the Windsor EV last week.

            MG will launch these dealerships in 12 cities in the first phase, and it will house a large variety of cars including EVs, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and more. The key locations include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, and Surat.

            MG

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition launched at Rs. 5.65 lakh

            Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition launched at Rs. 5.65 lakh

            By Jay Shah09/20/2024 11:51:46

            Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition launched at Rs. 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

            MG to launch 4 new luxury cars; new premium showrooms in the works

            MG to launch 4 new luxury cars; new premium showrooms in the works

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/20/2024 07:53:37

            The first luxury offering to arrive in Q1 2025.

            BMW X7 Signature Edition launched in India; priced at Rs. 1.33 crore

            BMW X7 Signature Edition launched in India; priced at Rs. 1.33 crore

            By Jay Shah09/19/2024 14:39:47

            The BMW X7 Signature Edition has been launched at Rs. 1.33 crore (ex-showroom).

            Updated Tata Punch launched at Rs. 6.12 lakh

            Updated Tata Punch launched at Rs. 6.12 lakh

            By Jay Shah09/19/2024 13:58:00

            The 2024 Tata Punch gets new features and revised starting price.

            Renault launches Kwid, Kiger, and Triber Night & Day Editions in India

            Renault launches Kwid, Kiger, and Triber Night & Day Editions in India

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/18/2024 12:28:34

            Bookings opened on 17 September.

            Hyundai launches Venue Adventure Edition at Rs. 10.15 lakh

            Hyundai launches Venue Adventure Edition at Rs. 10.15 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/17/2024 12:11:15

            Available only with petrol engines.

            New Kia Carnival features, variants, colours, and engine options revealed

            New Kia Carnival features, variants, colours, and engine options revealed

            By Jay Shah09/16/2024 15:05:05

            Kia has revealed the engine specifications, variants, colours, and features of the new Carnival.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Alcazar

            Hyundai Alcazar

            ₹ 14.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Kia New EV9

            Kia New EV9

            ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Kia Carnival

            Kia Carnival

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Nissan Magnite facelift

            Nissan Magnite facelift

            ₹ 6.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)

            BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)

            ₹ 30.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

            Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

            ₹ 80.00 - 90.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            ₹ 29.00 - 36.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

            ₹ 1.41 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Alcazar

            Hyundai Alcazar

            ₹ 14.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

            ₹ 2.25 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars