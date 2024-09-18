Renault launches Kwid, Kiger, and Triber Night & Day Editions in India

Renault has introduced special edition versions of the Triber, Kiger, and the Kwid for the festive season. Called the Night & Day Editions, they are limited to just 1,600 units across the country and include all three models.

According to the carmaker, the Night & Day Edition cars get Pearl White paint with a Mystery Black roof in all three cars. Meanwhile, the powertrain options and specifications remain unchanged.

Common features across the Triber, Kwid, and Kiger Night & Day Editions include a nine-inch touchscreen unit, wireless smartphone connectivity, and a reverse parking camera. Changes to the exterior arrive in the form of a Piano Black finish for the wheel covers, grille, nameplate, and ORVMs.

These special editions of the Triber and the Kiger are based on the RXL variants, while the Kwid is based on the RXL(O) variant. Additionally, there are specific additions for the model - rear power windows for the Triber and a Piano Black tailgate garnish for the Kiger.

The following are the prices of the Renault Night & Day Edition models (all prices, ex-showroom):

Triber Night & Day Edition MT: Rs. 7 lakh

Kiger Night & Day Edition MT: 6.75 lakh

Kiger Night & Day Edition AMT: 7.25 lakh

Kwid Night & Day Edition MT: 4.99 lakh

