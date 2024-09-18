    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Renault launches Kwid, Kiger, and Triber Night & Day Editions in India

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Wednesday 18 September 2024,12:28 PM IST

            Renault has introduced special edition versions of the Triber, Kiger, and the Kwid for the festive season. Called the Night & Day Editions, they are limited to just 1,600 units across the country and include all three models.

            Renault Right Front Three Quarter

            According to the carmaker, the Night & Day Edition cars get Pearl White paint with a Mystery Black roof in all three cars. Meanwhile, the powertrain options and specifications remain unchanged.

            Renault Right Front Three Quarter

            Common features across the Triber, Kwid, and Kiger Night & Day Editions include a nine-inch touchscreen unit, wireless smartphone connectivity, and a reverse parking camera. Changes to the exterior arrive in the form of a Piano Black finish for the wheel covers, grille, nameplate, and ORVMs.

            Renault Right Front Three Quarter

            These special editions of the Triber and the Kiger are based on the RXL variants, while the Kwid is based on the RXL(O) variant. Additionally, there are specific additions for the model - rear power windows for the Triber and a Piano Black tailgate garnish for the Kiger.

            The following are the prices of the Renault Night & Day Edition models (all prices, ex-showroom):

            Triber Night & Day Edition MT: Rs. 7 lakh

            Kiger Night & Day Edition MT: 6.75 lakh         

            Kiger Night & Day Edition AMT: 7.25 lakh

            Kwid Night & Day Edition MT: 4.99 lakh

            Renault

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            BMW X7 Signature Edition launched in India; priced at Rs. 1.33 crore

            BMW X7 Signature Edition launched in India; priced at Rs. 1.33 crore

            By Jay Shah09/19/2024 14:39:47

            The BMW X7 Signature Edition has been launched at Rs. 1.33 crore (ex-showroom).

            Updated Tata Punch launched at Rs. 6.12 lakh

            Updated Tata Punch launched at Rs. 6.12 lakh

            By Jay Shah09/19/2024 13:58:00

            The 2024 Tata Punch gets new features and revised starting price.

            Renault launches Kwid, Kiger, and Triber Night & Day Editions in India

            Renault launches Kwid, Kiger, and Triber Night & Day Editions in India

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/18/2024 12:28:34

            Bookings opened on 17 September.

            Hyundai launches Venue Adventure Edition at Rs. 10.15 lakh

            Hyundai launches Venue Adventure Edition at Rs. 10.15 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/17/2024 12:11:15

            Available only with petrol engines.

            New Kia Carnival features, variants, colours, and engine options revealed

            New Kia Carnival features, variants, colours, and engine options revealed

            By Jay Shah09/16/2024 15:05:05

            Kia has revealed the engine specifications, variants, colours, and features of the new Carnival.

            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV launched in India; priced at Rs. 1.41 crore

            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV launched in India; priced at Rs. 1.41 crore

            By Jay Shah09/16/2024 14:42:31

            The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has been launched in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.41 crore.

            Honda launches Elevate Apex Edition; prices in India start at Rs. 12.86 lakh

            Honda launches Elevate Apex Edition; prices in India start at Rs. 12.86 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/16/2024 14:12:08

            Based on the V and VX variants of the mid-size SUV.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Alcazar

            Hyundai Alcazar

            ₹ 14.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Kia New EV9

            Kia New EV9

            ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Kia Carnival

            Kia Carnival

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Nissan Magnite facelift

            Nissan Magnite facelift

            ₹ 6.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)

            BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)

            ₹ 30.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

            Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

            ₹ 80.00 - 90.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            ₹ 29.00 - 36.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

            ₹ 1.41 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Alcazar

            Hyundai Alcazar

            ₹ 14.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

            ₹ 2.25 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars