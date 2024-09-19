BMW X7 Signature Edition launched in India; priced at Rs. 1.33 crore

BMW India has launched the X7 Signature Edition in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.33 crore (ex-showroom). Priced Rs. 3 lakh more than the standard xDrive40i M Sport variant, this special edition gets more features and cosmetic upgrades.

The Signature Edition is offered in Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey exterior colours and also comes fitted with Swarovski Crystal DRLs with the iconic glow pattern.

Inside, the cabin comes with crystal door pins and Alcantara backrest cushions for rear passengers. The roof comes with over 15,000 individual light points, which can be altered via ambient lighting to create a light pattern.

The X7 Signature Edition is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that churns out 375bhp and 520Nm of peak torque. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox that can sprint the SUV from zero to 100kmph in 5.8 seconds.

