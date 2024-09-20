Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition launched at Rs. 5.65 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Wagon R Waltz Edition in India with a price tag of Rs. 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Available in LXi, VXi, and ZXi variants, the special edition features a 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a reverse parking camera, floor mats, seat covers, and speakers. The Waltz edition also gets fog lamps, wheel arch cladding, bumper protectors, side skirts, chrome front grille, and body-side moulding.

The Wagon R Waltz Edition is available with 1.0-litre petrol and 1.2-litre petrol engines with manual and AMT gearboxes. It can also be had in a CNG alternative that has a claimed mileage of 33.48kmkg.

Maruti Suzuki | Wagon R | Maruti Suzuki Wagon R