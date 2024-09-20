    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition launched at Rs. 5.65 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 20 September 2024,11:51 AM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has launched the Wagon R Waltz Edition in India with a price tag of Rs. 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Available in LXi, VXi, and ZXi variants, the special edition features a 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a reverse parking camera, floor mats, seat covers, and speakers. The Waltz edition also gets fog lamps, wheel arch cladding, bumper protectors, side skirts, chrome front grille, and body-side moulding.

            The Wagon R Waltz Edition is available with 1.0-litre petrol and 1.2-litre petrol engines with manual and AMT gearboxes. It can also be had in a CNG alternative that has a claimed mileage of 33.48kmkg.

            Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
            Maruti SuzukiWagon R ₹ 5.54 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | Wagon R | Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition launched at Rs. 5.65 lakh

            Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition launched at Rs. 5.65 lakh

            By Jay Shah09/20/2024 11:51:46

            Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition launched at Rs. 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

            MG to launch 4 new luxury cars; new premium showrooms in the works

            MG to launch 4 new luxury cars; new premium showrooms in the works

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/20/2024 07:53:37

            The first luxury offering to arrive in Q1 2025.

            BMW X7 Signature Edition launched in India; priced at Rs. 1.33 crore

            BMW X7 Signature Edition launched in India; priced at Rs. 1.33 crore

            By Jay Shah09/19/2024 14:39:47

            The BMW X7 Signature Edition has been launched at Rs. 1.33 crore (ex-showroom).

            Updated Tata Punch launched at Rs. 6.12 lakh

            Updated Tata Punch launched at Rs. 6.12 lakh

            By Jay Shah09/19/2024 13:58:00

            The 2024 Tata Punch gets new features and revised starting price.

            Renault launches Kwid, Kiger, and Triber Night & Day Editions in India

            Renault launches Kwid, Kiger, and Triber Night & Day Editions in India

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/18/2024 12:28:34

            Bookings opened on 17 September.

            Hyundai launches Venue Adventure Edition at Rs. 10.15 lakh

            Hyundai launches Venue Adventure Edition at Rs. 10.15 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/17/2024 12:11:15

            Available only with petrol engines.

            New Kia Carnival features, variants, colours, and engine options revealed

            New Kia Carnival features, variants, colours, and engine options revealed

            By Jay Shah09/16/2024 15:05:05

            Kia has revealed the engine specifications, variants, colours, and features of the new Carnival.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Alcazar

            Hyundai Alcazar

            ₹ 14.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Kia New EV9

            Kia New EV9

            ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Kia Carnival

            Kia Carnival

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Nissan Magnite facelift

            Nissan Magnite facelift

            ₹ 6.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)

            BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)

            ₹ 30.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

            Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

            ₹ 80.00 - 90.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            ₹ 29.00 - 36.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

            ₹ 1.41 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Alcazar

            Hyundai Alcazar

            ₹ 14.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

            ₹ 2.25 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars