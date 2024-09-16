New Kia Carnival features, variants, colours, and engine options revealed

The prices of the new Kia Carnival will be announced on 3 October. The carmaker has now revealed the engine specifications, variant details, feature list, and images of the updated luxury MPV.

With the new generation, the Carnival wears the brand’s new latest design flanked by vertically-stacked LED headlamps. It also gets powered sliding doors, 18-inch alloy wheels, and connected tail lamps.

Inside, the new Carnival’s dashboard will get a curved display housing dual 12.3-inch screens, dual electric sunroofs, cooled and powered driver seat, 11-inch heads-up display, powered tailgate, wireless charger, puddle lamps, Bose sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, and Level 2 ADAS.

Like the older Carnival, the new one will continue to make use of the 2.2-litre diesel engine. It will have an output of 190bhp and 440Nm of torque and will come paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

