            Hyundai launches Venue Adventure Edition at Rs. 10.15 lakh

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Tuesday 17 September 2024,12:11 PM IST

            Hyundai India has introduced a new offering in the Venue range. Called the Adventure Edition, it is priced from Rs. 10.15 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. This version gets cosmetic changes inside out compared to the standard Venue.

            Hyundai Venue Right Rear Three Quarter

            Exterior highlights of the new Venue Adventure Edition include revised door cladding, red brake callipers at the front, and the Adventure Edition emblem at the rear. Further, there is a blacked-out finish for multiple elements including the alloy wheels, skid plates, roof-rails, ORVMs, and the shark-fin antenna.

            The interior of the 2024 Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition gets Adventure-specific mats and seats, black theme with Sage Green inserts, metal pedals, and a dashcam with dual cameras. The paint options on this version are limited to Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, and all three aforementioned options with a contrast black roof each.

            Hyundai Venue Dashboard

            Under the hood, the Venue Adventure Edition is offered exclusively with petrol power - the 1.2-litre NA petrol engine is available only with a manual transmission in the S(O)+ and SX trims, while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is paired only with a DCT gearbox in the SX(O) guise.

            The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition:

            Venue Adventure EditionEngineTransmissionVariantPrice
            Kappa 1.2-litre MPi petrolMTS(O)+Rs. 10.15 lakh
            MTSXRs. 11.21 lakh
            Kappa 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrolDCTSX(O)Rs. 13.38 lakh
            Hyundai | Hyundai Venue | Venue

