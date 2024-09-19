Updated Tata Punch launched at Rs. 6.12 lakh

Tata Motors has updated the Punch micro SUV with new features and additional variants. The revised prices start from Rs. 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

As a part of the update, the 2024 Punch now comes equipped with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC vents, a wireless charging pad, and an armrest in the front row.

The variants also receive a revamp and the Punch is now offered in Pure, Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Adventure S, Adventure+ S, Accomplished+, Accomplished+ S, Creative+, and Creative+ S variants.

The Punch continues to be powered by 1.2-litre petrol engine. The motor puts out 87bhp and 115Nm of torque and is paired with five-speed manual and AMT gearboxes.

