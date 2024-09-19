    Recently Viewed
            Updated Tata Punch launched at Rs. 6.12 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 19 September 2024,13:58 PM IST

            Tata Motors has updated the Punch micro SUV with new features and additional variants. The revised prices start from Rs. 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

            As a part of the update, the 2024 Punch now comes equipped with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC vents, a wireless charging pad, and an armrest in the front row.

            Tata Punch Infotainment System

            The variants also receive a revamp and the Punch is now offered in Pure, Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Adventure S, Adventure+ S, Accomplished+, Accomplished+ S, Creative+, and Creative+ S variants.

            The Punch continues to be powered by 1.2-litre petrol engine. The motor puts out 87bhp and 115Nm of torque and is paired with five-speed manual and AMT gearboxes.

            Tata Punch
            TataPunch ₹ 6.13 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Punch | Tata Punch

            All Popular Cars