Mahindra reintroduces XUV500 automatic with prices starting at Rs 14.43 lakh

Desirazu Venkat Tuesday 01 September 2020, 15:13 PM

Mahindra has re-launched the automatic transmission for the XUV500 with prices starting at Rs 14.43 lakh (Ex-showroom Pune). It is available in the W7, W9 and W11 (O) variants with prices starting at Rs 14.43 lakh (ex-showroom Pune). Powering the XUV500 AT variants is Mahindra’s BS6 compliant 2.2-litre diesel producing 153bhp/360Nm while the transmission is a six-speed torque converter. The Mahindra XUV500 is a rival for the likes of Tata Harrier AT, Jeep Compass AT and the Hyundai Tucson AT.

Mahindra XUV500 automatic available in three variants; prices start at 14.43 lakh

Apart from the gear lever, slight changes to the instrument cluster and of course the exterior badging, these AT variants are exactly the same as their manual counterparts in terms of design, features and layout.

Mahindra XUV500 automatic prices (ex-showroom Pune)

Mahindra XUV500 W7 automatic- Rs 14.43 lakh

Mahindra XUV500 W9 automatic- Rs 16.14 lakh

Mahindra XUV500 W11 (O) automatic- Rs 17.66 lakh