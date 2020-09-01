Kia to launch Sonet sub-four metre SUV in India on 18 September

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 01 September 2020, 17:50 PM

The Kia Sonet will be launched in India on 18 September. The model will be offered in HT Line and GT Line. Last month, the company had begun accepting bookings for the sub-four metre SUV for an amount of Rs 25,000.

The new Kia Sonet will be offered in six variants that include HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX HTX Plus, and GTX Plus. Colour options on the model will include Intense Red, Beige Gold, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Steel Silver, Intelligency Blue, Glacier White Pearl, and Clear White. Also on offer will be dual-tone colour options such as Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl, Beige Gold with Aurora Black Pearl, and Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl.

Feature highlights of the Kia Sonet will include full LED headlamps, projector fog lights, LED tail lights, shark-fin antenna, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and contrast coloured rear diffuser. Inside, the model will be equipped with a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, sound mood lighting, sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging with cooling function, air purifier, drive and traction control modes as well as a Bose sourced seven-speaker music system. The Sonet will receive safety features such as six airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, VSM, Brake Assist (BA), and hill-start assist.

The upcoming Kia Sonet will be available with two petrol engines that include a 1.2-litre NA unit and 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. The former, which produces 81bhp and 115Nm of torque, will be mated only to a five-speed manual gearbox while the latter, which produces 117bhp and 172Nm of torque, will be paired to a six-speed iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. Also on offer will be a 1.5-litre diesel mill, available in two states of tune. The variant with a six-speed manual unit will be capable of producing 97bhp and 240Nm of torque while the variant with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit will be producing 112bhp and 250Nm of torque.