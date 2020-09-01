Honda Cars India revises fourth-gen City variants; prices start at Rs 9.29 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 01 September 2020, 14:31 PM

The variants of the fourth-gen Honda City have been revised. The model will now be available in two variants including SV and V, priced at Rs 9.29 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. The previous-gen City will be powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission.

Speaking on the development, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “While the all-new fifth-gen Honda City has created a new benchmark of supremacy occupying the most premium position in the mid-size sedan segment, we had decided to continue selling the fourth generation Honda City as it continues to be a popular model with its contemporary styling and is also BS-6 emission compliant. With the continuation of the fourth generation Honda City in SV and V grade, we have ensured that the City brand is available to a wider set of customers in terms of trims and different price points in the mid-size sedan segment.”

The fourth-gen Honda City was previously offered in four trims including SV, V, VX, and ZX. A five-speed manual transmission was standard while a CVT was offered as an option, and the latter has now been discontinued.