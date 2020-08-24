Mahindra introduces iMAXX telematics services for its range of commercial vehicles

CarTrade Editorial Team Monday 24 August 2020, 17:42 PM

Mahindra Truck and Bus (MTB) has launched its revolutionary connected vehicle technology, Mahindra iMAXX. This new telematics platform is fitted into Mahindra’s BS6 compliant CV range, including the BLAZO X range of HCVs, FURIO range of ICVs and LCVs and CRUZIO range of buses.

The iMAXX service comprises the following

Embedded Device Capability – Transmission of large scale, high frequency engine and allied system data securely and transmit on a real-time basis over 4G airwaves for server processing.

Digital Twin Platform – The Mahindra iMAXX digital twin platform level helps provide accurate, reliable and predictive business and engineering insights. While most telematics solutions fetch and show vehicle data to customers without any further intelligence or analysis built-in, Mahindra iMAXX has the unique and unparalleled capability to add machine intelligence to normal data for enhanced credibility.

The service also offers predictive alert available at the right time with a 24X7 helpline and uptime monitoring team and to the customer.

Speaking on the occasion, Jalaj Gupta, Business Head, Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “At Mahindra we are the pioneers in Connected Vehicle technology, which has become even more important in the new BS6 era, given the increase in electronics based vehicle controls.”

He added, “The Mahindra iMAXX Telematics solution, is based on next generation telematics technology and is at the heart of our brand promise -HAR CHEEZ GUARANTEE KE SAATH, for our BS6 vehicles. It is an intelligent fleet telematics solution which deploys cutting-edge telemetry technology like Dual CAN (Controller Area Network), 4G and other leading digital technologies.”