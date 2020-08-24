Nikhil Puthran Monday 24 August 2020, 17:34 PM

The premium MPV from Maruti Suzuki, the XL6 celebrates its first anniversary with over 25,000 unit sales in India. Interestingly, the XL6 has helped Maruti Suzuki boost its MPV share to 51 per cent, whereas, in the premium MPV segment, the XL holds a market share of 14 per cent.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Driving the NEXA values of global experience, innovation and excitement, the first-anniversary of XL6 showcases our commitment to bring technologies such as Smart Hybrid, automatic transmission, connected SmartPlay Infotainment system, etc. to our customers. There is a significant increase in demand for premium MPVs owing to the ever-evolving customer needs. The XL6 stands strong with its feature-rich package of style, space, comfort, performance and safety to offer an unmatched and smooth driving experience.”

The six-seat premium MPV gets captain seats in the middle row and the feature list includes cruise control, SmartPlay Studio with smartphone connectivity, automatic headlamps and more. Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is powered by a BS6 compliant K15 petrol engine with Smart Hybrid technology that produces 104bhp and 138Nm of torque and can be had in either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is available in six colour options - metallic premium silver, metallic magma gray, prime auburn red, pearl brave khaki, pearl artic white and nexa blue. As for the interior, the XL6 gets all-black interior, while the dashboard and door pads are highlighted by premium stone accents and silver highlights.

The vehicle is based on the Heartect platform and it gets the Nexa safety shield which includes dual front airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brake Force Distribution), front seatbelts with pre-tensioners and force limiter, ISOFIX, hill hold assist, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), high speed warning alert, driver/co-driver seat belt reminder and reverse parking sensors as a standard fitment.