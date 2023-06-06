Maruti Jimny five-door to be launched in India tomorrow

Maruti Suzuki is all set to announce the prices of the five-door Jimny in India tomorrow. The Indian carmaker unveiled the model at the Auto Expo 2023 in January, and also commenced bookings for Rs. 11,000.

Under the hood, the new Maruti Jimny will be powered by a 1.5-litre, K15B petrol engine that develops 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. This motor is married to a five-speed manual unit or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. We have driven the Jimny and our review is now live on the website.

The 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be available in two variants called Zeta and Alpha. Further, there will be seven colours to choose from, namely Sizzling Red, Nexa Blue, Granite Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Bluish Black, Sizzling Red with a Bluish Black roof, and Kinetic Yellow with a Bluish Black roof.

Feature highlights of the new Maruti five-door Jimny will include circular headlamps, chunky wheel cladding, grey alloy wheels, a five-slot grille, fog lights, a high-mounted stop lamp, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, rectangular tail lights, a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, a hard-top, automatic climate control, cruise control, and dark-green glass.

