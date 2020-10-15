Land Rover launches new Defender in India at Rs 73.98 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 15 October 2020, 12:35 PM

The new Land Rover Defender has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 73.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 90 body-style. The Defender 110 body-style is available with a price tag starting at Rs Deliveries of the 110 body-style will begin with immediate effect while deliveries of the 90 body-style model will begin in Q1 of FY21-22.

Unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show last year, the India-spec 2020 Land Rover Defender is offered with a sole 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine that produces 296bhp and 400Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the model sends power to the wheels via an all-wheel-drive system.

Feature-wise, the new Land Rover Defender receives squared matrix LED headlamps, LED tail lights, 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree parking aid, and cruise control. Customers can also choose from a range of customisation options offered in the form of the Explorer Pack, Adventure Pack, Country Pack, and the Urban Pack.

Available in two body-styles that include 90 (three-door) and 110 (five-door), the new Land Rover Defender is offered in five variants including Base, S, SE, HSE, and First Edition. The model is available in seven colour options such as Pangea Green, Gondwana Stone, Indus Silver, Tasman blue, Eiger Grey, Santorini Black, and Fuji White.