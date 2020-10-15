BMW launches 2 Series Gran Coupe in India at Rs 39.30 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 15 October 2020, 11:18 AM

BMW has launched the new 2 Series Gran Coupe in India, with prices starting at Rs 39.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in two variants including Sport Line and M Sport, priced at Rs 39.30 lakh and Rs 41.40 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Bookings for the 2 Series Gran Coupe commenced earlier this month for an amount of Rs 50,000.

Feature highlights of the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe include the signature kidney grille design, LED headlamps, LED tail lights, and dual-tone alloy wheels. The interiors of the model are equipped with frameless doors, an 8.8-inch MID, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, gesture control, cruise control, wireless charging, and electrically adjustable front seats. Positioned below the 3 Series in India, the 2 Series Gran Coupe rivals the likes of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine in the country.

Powertrain options on the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe are limited to a 2.0-litre diesel engine. This motor is tuned to produce 187bhp and 400Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is the only gearbox option available with the model.