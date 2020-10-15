Kia launches Seltos Anniversary Edition in India; prices start at Rs 13.75 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 15 October 2020, 14:18 PM

The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model, based on the HTX trim, is offered in three variants that include HTX petrol MT, HTX petrol IVT and HTX diesel MT, priced at Rs 13.75 lakh, Rs 14.75 lakh and Rs 14.85 lakh (ex-showroom, all India), respectively.

Engine options on the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition are limited to a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual transmission is offered as standard while the petrol version is also available with an IVT unit. The company will produce only 6,000 units of the model.

Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition rear profile

The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition, which celebrates onne year of the model’s launch in the country, comes with exterior changes over the regular model such as the tusk shape skid plate with silver diffuser fins, Tangerine fog lamp bezels, Raven Black rear skid plate with silver diffuser fins, Raven Black 17-inch alloy wheels with a Tangerine centre cap, dual muffler design, as well as side sills with tangerine inserts and the Seltos logo. The length of the Seltos has increased by 60mm, although the interior dimensions remain the same.

Inside, the new Seltos Anniversary Edition from Kia features all-black interior theme, Raven Black leatherette seats with honeycomb pattern, and a remote engine start for the manual transmission variants. The Seltos Anniversary Edition will be available in four exterior colours including Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl, Steel Silver with Aurora Black Pearl, and Gravity Grey with Aurora Black Pearl.