Kia Sonet spotted uncamouflaged; world premiere on 7 August

Ahead of its world debut that is scheduled to take place in India next month, the new Kia Sonet sub-four metre SUV has been spotted in the production-ready guise. Spy images shared on the web reveal a semi-camouflaged unit based on a lower variant of the model. The Sonet is expected to be launched in the country in September.

As seen in the spy images, the production-ready Kia Sonet is a lower variant, based on a few features such as the steel wheels with wheel covers and traditional antenna instead of a shark-fin unit. The spy images also give us a clear look at the rear profile of the model, which features an integrated spoiler, high mounted stop lamp, wraparound LED tail lights, bumper with faux skid plate and reflectors, raked windshield, Sonet badging below the left tail light and a bumper-mounted number plate recess. Also on offer is a black cladding between the windshield and the C-pillar.

The side profile of the production-ready Kia Sonet reveals detail such as body cladding and chunky wheel arches, a shoulder line which turns north towards the end of the rear door until the design merges with the rear quarter glass. A peek at the interior also gives us a look at the rear AC vents with brushed aluminium inserts.

Powertrain options on the upcoming Kia Sonet might include a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual unit could be offered as standard while a DCT unit and iMT unit will be available as an option.

While the front profile is not visible in the spy images, we do know that the new Kia Sonet will feature the signature tiger-nose grille, full LED headlamps and a faux skid plate on the front bumper while the side profile will also receive a set of dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the model is expected to arrive with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, UVO connectivity, flat-bottom steering wheel, wireless charging and ventilated seats.

