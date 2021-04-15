Idemitsu revamps its brand identity with a fresh new logo

Santosh Nair Thursday 15 April 2021, 14:39 PM

Idemitsu, one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of high-performance lubricants in the Indian Automotive and Industrial segment has unveiled its new corporate brand identity.

The new identity reflects a more edgy and contemporary appearance while enhancing the overall brand spirit. It resembles Apollo, the Greek and Roman God of Sun which symbolises humanity, energy, aspiration, and foresight. And, while doing so, these traits reflect the Idemitsu brand’s flexibility in adapting to constant changes in society.

The company believes that the new logo is well suited to and represents the Idemitsu Group's philosophy, mission, and vision based on the importance of people working for them. Speaking on the development, Mr. Yoshitaka Shiraga, Deputy Managing Director, Idemitsu lube India, said, "We are proud to announce our new brand identity that communicates our vision, mission, and ideologies. Apart from a product core company enabling trust to our customers and partners, Idemitsu constantly works towards providing value-added solutions. We have emphasized our forward-thinking mindset and objective to achieve strong growth, drive innovation and focus on sustainability across all markets.”

Idemitsu’s Indian operation commenced in the year 2006 when it entered the market as a lubricant sales and marketing company intending to offer best-in-class products and finest services to major OEMs in the country. In 2013, the brand started a state-of-the-art lubricant manufacturing plant at Patalganga in Raigad, Maharashtra for manufacturing high-performance lubricants that meet global quality standards. Its portfolio includes a wide range and variety of automotive lubricants for motorcycles, scooters, cars, and commercial vehicles.