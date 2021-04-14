Santosh Nair Wednesday 14 April 2021, 14:49 PM

With an Endeavour to offer customers environmentally friendly safe and fuel-efficient vehicles, Maruti Suzuki sold over 1.57 lakh factory-fitted CNG vehicles in FY 2020-2021. This is the highest ever CNG car sales by the company to date. Maruti Suzuki currently offers a wide range of factory-fitted CNG cars that includes the Alto, Celerio, Wagon-R, S-Presso, Eeco, Ertiga, and Tour S.

Maruti Suzuki’s CNG vehicle range is aligned with the government of India’s vision to reduce oil imports. The government aims to enhance the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2 per cent now to 15 per cent by 2030. The company’s CNG technology will play a critical role in democratising green cars in the country.

The Ministry of petroleum and natural gas and the gas industry is working aggressively on the expansion of CNG stations across the entire country. Despite a complete lockdown in the initial months of FY 2020-21, more than 700 stations have been added in the last year alone, a growth of more than 50 per cent. This rate of network expansion, the company says, will aid the demand for CNG vehicles. At present, there are more than 2,800 CNG stations across the country, which are likely to cross 10,000 numbers over the next 7 to 8 years.