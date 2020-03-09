Hyundai Verna facelift officially teased for India

Siddharth Monday 09 March 2020, 15:59 PM

Hyundai India has officially teased the Verna facelift ahead of its expected launch sometime in the next couple of months. The teaser images shows that the India-spec model is not too different from the one revealed for the Russian market in late February 2020.

The teaser images of the ‘Spirited’ Verna facelift reveal that the car has only minor differences as compared to the Russian-spec model revealed in late-February 2019. A larger cascading grille, sharper projector headlamps, sharper looking front and rear bumper, triangular fog lamp housing, revised LED taillamp elements and a faux-diffuser are the changes on the outside as compared to the earlier model. The India-spec model gets ‘diamond-cut’ alloy wheels as compared to the grey alloy wheels on the Russian-spec model. The interior design has not been teased, but we expect it to be mostly the same as the Russian-market model except for the colour scheme and some features.

Hyundai has also confirmed that the upcoming Verna facelift will get the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor also found under the hood of the Venue compact-SUV, Aura compact-sedan and Grand i10 Nios hatchback. We expect it to have the same tune as the Venue though, developing 121bhp and 172Nm.

Also confirmed is the plethora of automatic transmission options the new Verna will be offered with. An Intelligent Variable Transmission (CVT), seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a six-speed automatic transmission will be on offer. It is not confirmed if the 1.0-litre motor will exclusively paired with the DCT or will also be available with other automatic/manual transmission.

The Hyundai Verna will be launched after the all-new Creta comes to market later this month.