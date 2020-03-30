Hyundai Verna facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 9.30 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 30 March 2020, 16:21 PM

The Hyundai Verna facelift has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available in 11 variants across three powertrains.

Feature highlights of the Hyundai Verna facelift include an electric sunroof, front ventilated seats, twin-tip exhaust, rear disc brakes, paddle shifters, BlueLink connectivity, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with HD display, cruise control, wireless charging and smart trunk.

Powertrain options on the facelifted Hyundai Verna will include a 1.5-litre petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel motor and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The latter will be offered exclusively with a seven-speed DCT unit. The 1.5-litre petrol and diesel mills will be offered with six-speed manual transmission as standard while an IVT and six-speed AT will be available as an option.