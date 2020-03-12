Hyundai Verna facelift exterior details revealed

Nikhil Puthran Thursday 12 March 2020, 16:50 PM

Ahead of its official launch, Hyundai India has revealed the Verna facelift in India. Similar to the new Creta, the Verna facelift is based on the new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design ethos. As seen in images, the Verna facelift gets a new bumper with a wide chrome mesh grille and round foglamps in triangular housing. The updated model sports wide airdam in the lower section of the bumper which is complemented by sleek and sporty LED headlamps.

The sides look more or less similar to the current model, however, it gets dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels for freshness. The rear section features a revised bumper with more squared-off edges and repositioned reflectors in chrome encasing. The rear bumper also gets a black cladding under the chrome strip. The LED tailllamps appear to be borrowed from the current model.

Under the hood, the upcoming Hyundai Verna facelift is expected to be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine option, while a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is likely to be introduced at a later date. The former two variants will be offered with a six-speed manual transmission as standard and CVT option, while the turbo-petrol motor would be available exclusively with a seven-speed DCT unit.