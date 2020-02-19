Hyundai to launch new Creta in India on 17 March

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 19 February 2020, 15:59 PM

Hyundai showcased the new Creta at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2020. This time around the company has revealed the interior design sketch of the new Creta. The updated model of the popular selling SUV, the Creta will be launched in India on 17 March. The company claims that the new Creta is based on the new design language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, which harmonises four fundamental design elements of proportion, architecture, styling, and technology.

The new Hyundai Creta gets distinctive highlights in the form of the three-dimensional cascading grille with muscle like vertical and horizontal patterns and sculpted bumper with skid plates. The flared wheel arches with thoughtfully crafted crease lines enhance its overall appeal. The vehicle gets separated boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, LED headlamps and smartly positioned fog lamps to give the SUV a futuristic look. The vehicle rides on 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and side sill garnish that complete the overall design.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai has not officially revealed the engine details yet and it is believed that the vehicle will be available with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines and an array of transmission options. In terms of features, the new model gets a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps and enhanced Bluelink 1.5.