Ford India launches BS6-compliant Figo, Freestyle and Aspire

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 19 February 2020, 17:11 PM

The BS6-compliant versions of the Ford Figo , Freestyle and the Aspire have been launched in India. The BS6 Ford Figo and Freestyle are now available with prices starting at Rs 5.39 lakhs and Rs 5.89 lakhs respectively. Prices for the BS6 Aspire start at Rs 5.99 lakhs. The company has also introduced the BS6-compliant Aspire diesel for fleet owners, with prices starting at Rs 7.07 lakhs (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Ford Figo, Freestyle and Aspire lineup will now be offered with a standard warranty of three years or one lakh kms. Also on offer will be FordPass connectivity. The cloud-connected device will communicate with vehicle owners in real-time via the FordPass smartphone application. The feature will be available as standard across all BS6 compliant vehicles from the brand.

The FordPass connectivity will be able to perform several vehicle operations including locking or unlocking a vehicle, fuel levels, distance to empty and locating the vehicle remotely, via the app. Existing Ford owners too will be able to use FordPass app to locate dealers, find directions and access service history.