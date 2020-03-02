Hyundai opens bookings for next-gen Creta ; India launch on 17 March

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 02 March 2020, 14:56 PM

Bookings for the new-gen Hyundai Creta have officially commenced ahead of its launch in India on 17 March. Customers can book the model on the official website or at an official dealership for an amount of Rs 25,000. The company has also revealed the engine specifications and interiors of the car.

The upcoming generation of the Hyundai Creta will be offered with three BS6-compliant engine options including the 1.5-litre petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine and the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. The 1.5-litre petrol engine will produce 114bhp and 144Nm of torque while the 1.5-litre diesel motor will produce 114bhp and 250Nm of torque. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill produces 138bhp and 242Nm of torque.

New-gen Hyundai Creta interior

The 1.5-litre motors in the new-gen Hyundai Creta will be available with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill will be exclusively paired to a seven-speed DCT unit. The 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines can also be had with an IVT unit and six-speed torque converter unit respectively.