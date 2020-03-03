Mercedes-Benz launches the GLC Coupe facelift in India at Rs 62.70 lakhs
Mercedes-Benz has launched the GLC Coupe facelift in India, with prices starting at Rs 62.70 lakhs (ex-showroom, pan-India). The model is available in one trim and two engine options.
Unveiled in March last year, the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe receives exterior updates in the form of redesigned front and rear bumpers, new LED headlamps and tail lights, angular exhaust tips and a new rear diffuser. Changes to the interior of the model are limited to a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the MBUX interface, 12.3-inch instrument console and a multifunction steering wheel.
Powertrain options on the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift include the 300 and 300d variants powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine respectively. The petrol engine produces 258bhp and 370Nm of torque while the diesel mill produces 245bhp and 500Nm of torque. Both the engines are paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission while the 4-Matic all-wheel-drive system is offered as standard.
