Hyundai launches Verna facelift in India; price starts at Rs 9.30 lakh

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 20 May 2020, 14:16 PM

We had revealed the prices for the BS6 compliant Hyundai Verna facelift on 30 March, 2020. This time around, the updated vehicle has been officially launched in the country. The Hyundai Verna facelift is available in 11 variants and three engine options. The Hyundai Verna is available in six colour options – phantom black, fiery red, polar white, typhoon silver, titan grey and starry night. Hyundai claims that the Verna is India’s first fully connected mid-sized sedan.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Verna is powered by two petrol and one diesel engine options. The (1,497cc) 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine produces 113bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4500rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual and IVT options. The (1,493cc) 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine generates 113bhp at 4000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1500rpm. This diesel engine is available in six-speed manual and automatic options. The (998cc) 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine option produces 118bhp at 6000rpm and 172Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. The 1.0-litre turbo engine is mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission. To learn more about the updated Hyundai Verna click here.

The Hyundai Verna is loaded with convenience and safety features such as height adjustable driver seat, electric sunroof, side and curtain airbags, TPMS, ESC and more. The updated Hyundai Hyundai Verna also gets eight segment first features like wireless charging, ventilated front seats, BlueLink connectivity system, Arkamys music system, hands-free boot opening, fully-digital instrument console, emergency stop signal and rear USB port.

Following are the variant-wise prices of the Hyundai Verna facelift (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi):

Verna facelift 1.5-litre petrol MT S: Rs 9,30,585

Verna facelift 1.5-litre petrol MT SX: Rs 10,70,389

Verna facelift 1.5-litre petrol IVT SX: Rs 11,95,389

Verna facelift 1.5-litre petrol MT SX (O): Rs 12,59,900

Verna facelift 1.5-litre petrol IVT SX (O): Rs 13,84,900

Verna facelift 1.0-litre Turbo-petrol DCT SX (O): Rs 13,99,000

Verna facelift 1.5-litre diesel MT S Plus: Rs 10,65,585

Verna facelift 1.5-litre diesel MT SX: Rs 12,05,389

Verna facelift 1.5-litre diesel AT SX: Rs 13,20,389

Verna facelift 1.5-litre diesel MT SX (O): Rs 13,94,900

Verna facelift 1.5-litre diesel AT SX (O): Rs 15,09,900