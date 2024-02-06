Maruti Fronx Velocity Edition now on sale in India

In a bid to boost sales of the 1.0-litre turbo units Maruti has introduced a fully accessoried version of the Fronx called the Velocity Edition. It can be had in the Delta+, Zeta and Alpha variants of the crossover SUV and comprises a cosmetic upgrade package priced at Rs 43000 over the cost of the standard car.

On the outside, this Velocity Edition gets a grey and black styling kit, door visors, ORVM covers, headlamp garnish, body side moulding and an illuminated door sill guard. Inside, Maruti has added red dash designer mat, seat covers and carbon finish styling kit. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine produces 99bhp/148Nm and can be had with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic.

Maruti has been tasting huge success with the Fronx since its launch, early last year breaching the 1 lakh unit mark at the end of 2023. However, a majority of the success has come from the 1.2-litre CNG compatible engine with a ratio skewed at 90-10 in favour of the NA petrol.

Maruti Suzuki | FRONX | Maruti Suzuki FRONX