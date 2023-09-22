Hyundai i20 N Line facelift launched in India at Rs. 9.99 lakh

Hyundai India has launched the i20 N Line facelift in the country at a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The performance hatchback is available in two variants N6 and N8 across seven colour options.

Mechanically, the facelifted version of the i20 N Line comes equipped with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. This engine is tuned to produce 118bhp and 172Nm of peak torque.

In terms of features, the updated i20 N Line comes loaded with a large touchscreen infotainment system, Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system, 52 Hinglish voice commands, 60 connected car features, seven ambient sounds of nature, and OTA updates for maps and infotainment system.

Meanwhile, compared to the previous iteration, the i20 N Line facelift gets minor cosmetic upgrades including new LED headlamps, bigger front grille, redesigned 16-inch alloy wheels, and a black interior theme with red accents.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new i20 N Line facelift:

Variants Prices N6 MT Rs. 9.99 lakh N6 DCT Rs. 11.10 lakh N8 MT Rs. 11.22 lakh N8 DCT Rs. 12.32 lakh

