Tata Motors delivers 10,000 units of Tiago EV in 4 months

Tata Motors has achieved a delivery milestone with its entry-level electric hatchback, the Tiago EV. In less than four months, the carmaker has delivered 10,000 Tiago EVs across the country, making it the fastest electric vehicle to achieve this milestone.

Prior to this record, the electric hatchback also bagged the title of ‘Fastest booked EV in India’ by receiving 10,000 bookings in just 24 hours and 20,000 bookings by December 2022. The carmaker has stated that the Tiago EV has successfully made its journey to 491 cities, travelling 11.2 million kilometres and preventing 1.6 million grams of CO2 emission in the environment.

Commenting on this milestone, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Tiago EV since its launch has been creating milestones. From becoming the ‘Fastest Booked EV in India’ to becoming the fastest EV in India to achieve the 10,000 delivery mark, this electric hatch has left no stone unturned. The Tiago EV was launched to democratise the EV experience. It was a result of our ambition to fast forward the ongoing evolution towards the future of mobility by introducing a car that would encourage the rapid adoption of EVs. And, we are so happy to see our vision realise as 10,000 families said yes to Go.ev with the Tiago EV.”

