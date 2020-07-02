Honda launches the BS6 WR-V facelift in India at 8.50 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 02 July 2020, 12:47 PM

Honda Cars India has launched the WR-V facelift, with prices starting at Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings for the model began in March for an amount of Rs 21,000. The model is available in six colours and four variants.

Changes to the exterior of the Honda WR-V facelift include a new fascia with elements such as a new front grille, LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, LED fog lamps and LED tail lights. Inside, the model is equipped with an electronic sunroof, electrically foldable ORVMs, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear view camera, height-adjustable driver seat and cruise control.

Engine options on the Honda WR-V facelift include BS6-compliant iterations of the 1.2-litre petrol motor and 1.5-litre diesel mill. The former is capable of producing 88bhp and 110Nm of torque while the latter is tuned to produce 98bhp and 200Nm of torque. The petrol unit, which is paired to a five-speed manual transmission, returns a fuel economy of 16.5kmpl while the diesel unit, which is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, gives a fuel efficiency of 23.7kmpl.