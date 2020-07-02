BS6 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI automatic to be launched in September 2020

Nikhil Puthran Thursday 02 July 2020, 19:49 PM

Skoda India launched the BS6 Rapid 1.0-litre TSI petrol in May 2020. The vehicle was introduced in five variants - Active, Ambition, Style, Onyx and Monte Carlo. However, at the time of launch the updated BS6 model was limited to a six-speed manual transmission, while the automatic variant was expected to be introduced at a later date. This time around, a comment on social media by Zac Hollis, Director - Sales, Service and Marketing at Skoda Auto India reveals that the automatic variant of the Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI will be launched in September. The post further reveals that the vehicle will get a torque converter gearbox.

We believe that the automatic option will be offered in the top-spec Style and the Monte Carlo variants only. The current manual transmission Rapid is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI, three-cylinder engine that produces 109bhp between 5,000-5,250rpm and 175Nm between 1,750-4,000rpm. The standard feature list includes adjustable dual rear air conditioning vents on the rear centre console, front and rear power windows, automatic climate control, tinted window and windscreen, reading spot lamps at the rear and more.

In terms of safety, the Rapid offers rear defogger with timer, dual airbags at the front, ABS with EBD, height-adjustable seat belt in front and height-adjustable head restraint at the front as well as rear as standard. The automatic variant is expected to get similar features as the manual version. Changes if any, will be known at the time of launch.

Source: FB/TBHP