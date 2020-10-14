Honda launches Amaze Special Edition in India at Rs 7 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 14 October 2020, 13:56 PM

The Honda Amaze Special Edition has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 7 lakh. The model is offered in four trims across two powertrain options. The former includes Petrol MT, Petrol CVT, Diesel MT, and Diesel CVT trims, priced at Rs 7 lakh, Rs 7.90 lakh, Rs 8.30 lakh, and Rs 9.10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively.

Engine options on the new Honda Amaze Special edition include a 1.2-litre petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. The former produces 89bhp and 110Nm of torque while the latter produces 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard while a CVT unit is offered as an option.

Honda Amaze Special Edition interiors

Based on the S trim, the Honda Amaze Special Edition features new body graphics as well as a special edition logo and badging on the outside. The interior of the model is equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, sliding arm-rest, and new seat covers.