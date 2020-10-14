Honda launches Amaze Special Edition in India at Rs 7 lakh
The Honda Amaze Special Edition has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 7 lakh. The model is offered in four trims across two powertrain options. The former includes Petrol MT, Petrol CVT, Diesel MT, and Diesel CVT trims, priced at Rs 7 lakh, Rs 7.90 lakh, Rs 8.30 lakh, and Rs 9.10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively.
Engine options on the new Honda Amaze Special edition include a 1.2-litre petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. The former produces 89bhp and 110Nm of torque while the latter produces 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard while a CVT unit is offered as an option.
Based on the S trim, the Honda Amaze Special Edition features new body graphics as well as a special edition logo and badging on the outside. The interior of the model is equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, sliding arm-rest, and new seat covers.
Similar News
-
Renault Kwid
- ₹ 3 - 5.13 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Renault Triber
- ₹ 5.12 - 7.35 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Hyundai Verna
- ₹ 9.03 - 15.18 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda Jazz
- ₹ 7.5 - 9.74 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra XUV300
- ₹ 7.95 - 12.3 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
- ₹ 5.69 - 9.53 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda Jazz
- ₹ 7.5 - 9.74 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda All New City
- ₹ 10.9 - 14.65 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda Amaze
- ₹ 6.17 - 9.99 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda City
- ₹ 8.77 - 14.31 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda WR-V
- ₹ 8.5 - 11 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda Civic
- ₹ 17.94 - 22.35 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi