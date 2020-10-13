Hyundai introduces E variant in Verna line-up at Rs 9.03 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 13 October 2020, 11:51 AM

The Hyundai Verna E variant has been discreetly launched in the country, with prices starting at Rs 9.03 lakh (ex-showroom). It is priced approximately Rs 35,000 lower than the S variant, which was previously the entry-level variant in the sedan’s range. The model is offered only with a 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Powertrain options on the Hyundai Verna E variant are limited to a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 113bhp and 144Nm of torque. Paired to a five-speed manual transmission, the model is said to return an ARAI approved fuel efficiency of 17.7kmpl.

Feature-wise, the Hyundai Verna E variant is similar to the S variant of the model, although it misses out on the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, front and rear speakers, sunglass holder, front USB charger, and a shark fin antenna.