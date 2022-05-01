2022 Tata Nexon long-range EV confirmed for 11 May launch

Tata has at long last announced that it will be launching the Nexon long-range EV in India on 11 May, 2022. The extended range version of the on-sale Nexon EV will reportedly come with a larger battery pack.

The Nexon EV gets a 30.2kWh battery pack and provides a claimed range of 320km. This battery pack with a single motor setup makes 125bhp and 245Nm of torque. Having said so, the upcoming long-range Nexon EV to feature a larger 40kWh battery pack with a travel range of about 400km, according to some rumours. With this, it could also support faster AC/DC charging.

The long-range Tata Nexon EV prototype has been spied undergoing tests on several instances. This prototype appeared to carry forward the same exterior design as the current Nexon EV. However, it is most likely to get rear-wheel disc brakes as on the prototype of the long-range Nexon EV.

Apart from the Nexon EV news, Tata Motors recently showcased the all-new Avinya EV concept with the third-generation electric vehicle dedicated platform. The Avinya, a futuristic EV, will have a minimum travel range of 500km and will go on sale sometime in 2025.

