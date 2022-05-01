  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            2022 Tata Nexon long-range EV confirmed for 11 May launch

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Sunday 01 May 2022,20:05 PM IST

            Tata has at long last announced that it will be launching the Nexon long-range EV in India on 11 May, 2022. The extended range version of the on-sale Nexon EV will reportedly come with a larger battery pack.

            The Nexon EV gets a 30.2kWh battery pack and provides a claimed range of 320km. This battery pack with a single motor setup makes 125bhp and 245Nm of torque. Having said so, the upcoming long-range Nexon EV to feature a larger 40kWh battery pack with a travel range of about 400km, according to some rumours. With this, it could also support faster AC/DC charging.

            The long-range Tata Nexon EV prototype has been spied undergoing tests on several instances. This prototype appeared to carry forward the same exterior design as the current Nexon EV. However, it is most likely to get rear-wheel disc brakes as on the prototype of the long-range Nexon EV.

            Apart from the Nexon EV news, Tata Motors recently showcased the all-new Avinya EV concept with the third-generation electric vehicle dedicated platform. The Avinya, a futuristic EV, will have a minimum travel range of 500km and will go on sale sometime in 2025.

            Tata Nexon EV
            Tata Nexon EV ₹ 14.54 Lakh Onwards
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Nexon EV | Tata Nexon EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            2022 Tata Nexon long-range EV confirmed for 11 May launch

            2022 Tata Nexon long-range EV confirmed for 11 May launch

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/01/2022 20:05:16

            Tata Motors will launch the new Nexon EV in India on 11 May, 2022.

            Honda City e:HEV hybrid India launch on 4 May

            Honda City e:HEV hybrid India launch on 4 May

            By Gajanan Kashikar04/29/2022 15:47:33

            The City hybrid will come with a 1.5-litre petrol hybrid powertrain.

            Tata Motors showcases Avinya EV concept with new third-gen platform

            Tata Motors showcases Avinya EV concept with new third-gen platform

            By Gajanan Kashikar04/29/2022 14:49:03

            The Avinya EV will go on sale in 2025.

            Skoda introduces new Kushaq Ambition Classic variant at Rs 12.69 lakh

            Skoda introduces new Kushaq Ambition Classic variant at Rs 12.69 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar04/28/2022 18:34:29

            The Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic variant is available in manual and automatic gearbox options.

            Lexus opens new showroom in Gurugram

            Lexus opens new showroom in Gurugram

            By Gajanan Kashikar04/27/2022 17:17:34

            Lexus recently opened a new showroom in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

            Mercedes-Benz rolls out new C-Class from Pune plant

            Mercedes-Benz rolls out new C-Class from Pune plant

            By Gajanan Kashikar04/27/2022 16:45:35

            The new C-Class to be launched in India on 10 May, 2022.

            All-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 to be launched in India soon

            All-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 to be launched in India soon

            By Gajanan Kashikar04/27/2022 09:21:45

            The Ioniq 5 uses e-GMP platform.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.27 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 6.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.54 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

            Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

            ₹ 8.35 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda City eHEV

            Honda City eHEV

            ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2022
            Mercedes-Benz New C-Class

            Mercedes-Benz New C-Class

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2022
            BMW i4

            BMW i4

            ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2022
            Jeep Meridian

            Jeep Meridian

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2022
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - May, 2022
            Volkswagen Virtus

            Volkswagen Virtus

            ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

            ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki XL6

            Maruti Suzuki XL6

            ₹ 11.29 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

            Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

            ₹ 8.35 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.19 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Sonet

            Kia Sonet

            ₹ 7.15 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Hilux

            Toyota Hilux

            ₹ 33.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars