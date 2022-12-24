Audi opens new Audi Approved: Plus and service facility in Kozhikode

It’s the 22nd Audi Approved: Plus and service facility in India

- The facility spans 6,200 square feet

Audi India has opened a new Audi Approved: Plus and service facility in Kozhikode. This pre-owned vehicle retail outlet is located at NH-17, Calicut-Kannur Road, Pavangad, Puthiyangadi P.O, West Hill, Calicut. It is Audi India's 22nd Audi Approved: Plus facility in India.

The state-of-the-art 3S facility is 6,200 square feet in area and can display nine cars at a time. Every pre-owned vehicle displayed and sold at this facility is subjected to over 300 multi-point mechanical, bodywork, interior, and electrical inspections, as well as thorough multiple-level quality checks and a full on-road test to ensure customers' convenience and satisfaction when purchasing the vehicle. It also provides 24x7 roadside assistance, a complete vehicle history, and simple financing and insurance benefits.

Speaking at the event, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “With the inauguration of our twenty-second Audi Approved: plus showroom in Kozhikode, Audi India comes a step closer to the people of Kerala. The growing demand for pre-owned Audi cars in the region presents an exciting prospect for the brand and provides an opportunity for us to reach out to those with aspirations of luxury, and we enthusiastically look forward to customers and welcome them to the Audi family.”

