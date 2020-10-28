Honda Car India launches CR-V Special Edition at Rs 29.50 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 28 October 2020, 10:19 AM

The Honda CR-V Special Edition has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 29.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model, which gets visual and feature updates over the regular CR-V, is available in a single trim.

There are no changes to the mechanicals and hence the Honda CR-V Special Edition continues to source power from the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 152bhp and 189Nm of torque. This motor is paired exclusively to a CVT unit.

Honda CR-V Special Edition hands-free powered tail-gate

Based on the Honda CR-V facelift that was launched internationally last year, the CR-V Special Edition gets revised front and rear bumpers, new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED headlamps with active cornering lights, front parking sensors, and LED fog lights.

Inside, the new Honda CR-V Special Edition comes equipped with a four-way power-adjustable passenger seat, hands-free powered tail-gate, auto-folding ORVMs, and a special edition kit that includes a running board, door mirror garnish, and step illumination.