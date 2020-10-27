New Hyundai i20 bookings to commence from tomorrow

Jay Shah Tuesday 27 October 2020, 16:30 PM

Hyundai has announced the commencement of bookings for the all new i20. Interested customers can make the booking for Rs. 21,000 at Hyundai dealerships or on the manufacturer’s website starting from 28 October, 2020.

The new Hyundai i20 will be available with a combination of petrol and diesel engines. The two petrol engines are - 1.2-litre Kappa and a 1.0-litre turbo. While the former will be available with iMT and DCT transmission and the latter will be mated to a five-speed manual and the IVT transmission. The diesel motor will be a 1.5-litre engine available only with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Commenting on the all-new i20 booking announcement, Mr. SS Kim, MD & CEO- Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “i20 has been a super performer brand for Hyundai that has perfectly resonated with the aspirations of modern Indian customers for more than a decade. The all-new i20 is all set to re-establish benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment with its sleek style, thrilling performance and unmatched new technologies.”

Hyundai has ditched the sportz plus trim and the new model will be offered with the Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) variants. The new i20 will be available in total of six single and two dual-tone options including Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night, Metallic Copper. The Polar White and Fiery Red will be offered with an optional black roof color scheme.