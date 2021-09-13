Tata Power to provide EV charging solutions for Lodha projects

Tata Power partners with Lodha Group to provide EV charging stations at the latter’s residential and commercial projects across Mumbai and Pune. These EV chargers will be made accessible for all Lodha residents as well as visitors with maintenance support and e-payments through EZ Charge mobile application by Tata Power.

Presently, Tata Power’s network comprises over 5,000 home chargers and more than 600 public chargers in over 120 cities in India. The company has deployed all types of chargers including DC chargers as well as AC chargers.

Sandeep Bangia, Head – EV Charging, Tata Power, said, “We are happy to collaborate with a key real estate developer like Lodha Group. This strategic partnership will allow us access to a vast consumer base of EV users at Lodha. Our aim is to make their life simple and comfortable by allowing easy access to EV charging from the comfort of their homes and offices, thereby, removing range anxiety and encouraging wider adoption of electric vehicles in the country. With significant presence across all segments of EV ecosystem, Tata Power is continuously expanding its network across key towns and cities.”

