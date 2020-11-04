Ford launches new warranty packages for existing customers
Ford has launched new warranty packages to ease up the ownership experience of all the Ford owners. These packages are available across the entire portfolio in the form of extended warranty and anytime warranty which can be availed by the owners from the nearest Ford dealership.
Anytime Warranty
This warranty can be availed by patrons who have exhausted their factory as well as extended warranty. The condition here is that the vehicle should be within 72 months from the date of purchase or the odometer reading less than 1,20,000km. It gives the same benefits like the extended warranty covering mechanical, electrical and labour costs with all genuine Ford parts. It covers a period of one year/20,000kms and is transferable on selling the vehicle. The model-wise price (all prices inclusive of taxes) for this package is listed below:
Figo, Aspire and Freestyle Petrol – Rs 9,200 – Rs 15,300
Figo, Aspire and Freestyle Diesel – Rs 10,500 – Rs 16,000
EcoSport Petrol and Diesel – Rs 13,900 – Rs 23,300
Endeavour – Rs 26,345 – Rs 50,000
Extended Warranty
The extended warranty, as the name goes, can be availed on the already purchased Ford vehicles while it is still within the factory warranty period. The warranty can be extended for a further period of one to three years with the upper cap of six years/1,50,000km. It covers roadside assistance, mechanical and electrical failures including the labour cost under normal usage. However, it does not include the routine maintenance and service costs, accidental repairs and tyres. It is a transferable warranty which retains the after sales value of the car. The vehicle-wise package cost is explained below:
BS IV vehicles
Figo: Rs 6,699 – Rs 28,289
Freestyle: Rs 7,000 – Rs 30,089
Aspire: Rs 6,999 – Rs 28,989
EcoSport: Rs 10,300 – Rs 40,189
Endeavour: Rs 19,500 – 45,653
Mustang: Rs 72,899 – Rs 2,40,501
BS VI vehicles
Figo: Rs 7,499 – Rs 30,589
Freestyle: Rs Rs 7,499 - Rs 30,589
Aspire: Rs 7,499 - Rs 30,589
EcoSport: Rs 9,024 - Rs 43,089
Endeavour: Rs 26,299 - Rs 1,25,499
