Force delivers 200 Trax Toofan to help with COVID vaccination drive near Nagpur

Force Motors has delivered 200 Trax Toofan vehicles to the revenue and forest department of Maharashtra to speed up the vaccination process by ferrying villagers from remote locations in Nagpur and Amravati to the nearest primary healthcare centres. The Trax Toofan of Force Motors was preferred over other makes as it was the Multi Utility Vehicle that offered a maximum seating capacity of 11 persons excluding the driver.

Speaking on the occasion, Prasan Firodia, MD, Force Motors said, “The virus is now spreading to the hinterland and lack of transportation facilities in rural areas pose a big risk to the unvaccinated population. The State Government initiative to speed up vaccination by ferrying those residing in remote parts to the health centres is a commendable step. We are delighted that our TRAX Toofan vehicles will be involved in this life-saving mission.

The 200 strong fleets of Trax Toofan was flagged off virtually by Maharashtra chief minster Uddhav Thackeray and Rajesh Tope, minister for public health and family welfare. Also present was Balasaheb Thorat, Minister for revenue of Maharashtra state and Nitin Raut, minister for Energy and Guardian Minister of Nagpur, Sunil Kedar, minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Sports and Youth Welfare and Yashomati Thakur, Guardian minister of Amravati in Nagpur.

