Five feature highlights of the upcoming Honda WR-V facelift

Nikhil Puthran Friday 17 April 2020, 18:36 PM

Honda started accepting bookings for the WR-V facelift earlier in March, for a token amount of Rs 21,000. The upcoming Honda WR-V facelift will get fresh cosmetic and feature updates along with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options. The updated model is likely to be launched post the lockdown period.

Under the hood, the WR-V facelift will get BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. These engines are likely to be offered with a five-speed manual transmission and six-speed manual transmission respectively. Ahead of its official launch, Honda has revealed five feature highlights of the WR-V facelift.

Honda-WR-V-grille

New front grille

LED projector headlamps

LED projector headlamps with integrated DRL and position lamps

LED taillamps

Advanced LED rear combination lamps

Cruise control option

Cruise control

Sunroof

One-touch electric sunroof