Five feature highlights of the upcoming Honda WR-V facelift

Five feature highlights of the upcoming Honda WR-V facelift New Honda WR-V
author image Nikhil Puthran
Friday 17 April 2020, 18:36 PM

Honda started accepting bookings for the WR-V facelift earlier in March, for a token amount of Rs 21,000. The upcoming Honda WR-V facelift will get fresh cosmetic and feature updates along with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options. The updated model is likely to be launched post the lockdown period.

Under the hood, the WR-V facelift will get BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. These engines are likely to be offered with a five-speed manual transmission and six-speed manual transmission respectively. Ahead of its official launch, Honda has revealed five feature highlights of the WR-V facelift.

Honda-WR-V-grille

New front grille

LED projector headlamps
LED projector headlamps

LED projector headlamps with integrated DRL and position lamps

LED taillamps
LED taillamps

Advanced LED rear combination lamps

Cruise control
Cruise control option

Cruise control

Sunroof
Sunroof

One-touch electric sunroof

Similar News

Ad
Popular cars
Upcoming cars
View All
Popular Honda Cars
  • Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    • 6.1 - 9.96 lakh
    • Ex-showroom, Delhi
  • Honda City
    Honda City
    • 8.77 - 14.31 lakh
    • Ex-showroom, Delhi
  • Honda Civic
    Honda Civic
    • 17.94 - 22.35 lakh
    • Ex-showroom, Delhi
  • Honda CR-V
    Honda CR-V
    • 28.27 - 32.77 lakh
    • Ex-showroom, Delhi
View All
Ad