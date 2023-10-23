Jeep Wrangler prices hiked by Rs. 2 lakh

Jeep India has hiked the prices of the Wrangler SUV. Offered in Unlimited and Rubicon variants, the Wrangler is now expensive by Rs. 2 lakh. Jeep retails the Wrangler alongside the Compass and Meridian.

Both variants have received an upward uniform revision of Rs. 2 lakh. With this, the Unlimited trim is now priced at Rs. 62.65 lakh whereas the Rubicon variant has a price tag of Rs. 66.65 lakh, both prices, ex-showroom.

The feature highlights of the Wrangler include LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, removable full-frame doors, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Alpine stereo system, and electronically disconnectable front sway bar.

Propelling this Jeep is a 2.0-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 268bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by an eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Wrangler is not offered with a diesel powertrain.

