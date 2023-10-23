    Recently Viewed
            Jeep Wrangler prices hiked by Rs. 2 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 23 October 2023,17:51 PM IST

            Jeep India has hiked the prices of the Wrangler SUV. Offered in Unlimited and Rubicon variants, the Wrangler is now expensive by Rs. 2 lakh. Jeep retails the Wrangler alongside the Compass and Meridian.

            Jeep Wrangler Dashboard

            Both variants have received an upward uniform revision of Rs. 2 lakh. With this, the Unlimited trim is now priced at Rs. 62.65 lakh whereas the Rubicon variant has a price tag of Rs. 66.65 lakh, both prices, ex-showroom.

            The feature highlights of the Wrangler include LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, removable full-frame doors, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Alpine stereo system, and electronically disconnectable front sway bar.

            Jeep Wrangler Left Rear Three Quarter

            Propelling this Jeep is a 2.0-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 268bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by an eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Wrangler is not offered with a diesel powertrain.

            All Popular Cars