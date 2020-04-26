BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 online bookings commence at Rs 50,000

Nikhil Puthran Sunday 26 April 2020, 08:30 AM

Mahindra is accepting online bookings for the BS6 compliant version of its flagship SUV, the Alturas G4 . Ahead of its official launch, the customers can book the Alturas G4 for a token amount of Rs 50,000. The BS4 version was available in two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive options, however, the online booking option for the BS6 version is open only for the four-wheel drive variant. This leads us in to believing that the BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 might be available in a single 4x4 variant

The upcoming seven-seat SUV will be available in five colour options – napoli black, regal blue, new pearl white, lake side brown and dsat silver. The website also allows you to pre-book the accessories such as the special kit, car fridge, seven-inch headrest touchscreen with built-in DVD player, mood lamps, external chrome highlights, roof carrier kit, floor mats, mobile holder, blind-spot mirror and more.

Mechanically, the BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 will continue to be powered by a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 178bhp and 420Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. Mahindra is likely to announce the BS6 pricing in the days to come.